The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 356,663 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,017,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 356,663 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.11% of RB Global worth $127,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in RB Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 10.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,007,000 after purchasing an additional 977,171 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in RB Global by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 757,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after acquiring an additional 31,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.93. 75,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,615. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.06. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.12, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.87.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $84,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,986.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,816 shares of company stock worth $1,133,055. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

