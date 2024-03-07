The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,624,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,444 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.34% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $144,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 272.7% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,718,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,670,070. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2952 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

