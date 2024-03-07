The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 46,391 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Amgen worth $159,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Down 1.6 %

Amgen stock traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $272.14. The company had a trading volume of 929,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,257. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.72. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

