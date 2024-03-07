The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 60,146 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,547,105 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,146 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.04% of eBay worth $244,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $72,006,000 after purchasing an additional 480,156 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $798,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $99,660,000 after purchasing an additional 387,655 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in eBay by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in eBay by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $175,451,000 after purchasing an additional 599,607 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Up 0.6 %

EBAY stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.82. 1,004,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,625,306. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $51.14.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on eBay

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.