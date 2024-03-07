The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 17,231 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.23% of Valero Energy worth $111,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of VLO stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,258. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

