The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,327,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,818 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of Philip Morris International worth $215,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.52. The company had a trading volume of 237,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,841. The firm has a market cap of $142.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $101.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average of $92.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.