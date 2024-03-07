The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,172,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,093 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of ConocoPhillips worth $260,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103,125 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $13,099,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $112.94. The stock had a trading volume of 709,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.97. The company has a market cap of $132.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

