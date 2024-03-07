The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,322,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,644 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.23% of Lowe’s Companies worth $274,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $243.28. 145,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,053. The stock has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.12 and a 200-day moving average of $213.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $245.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.79.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

