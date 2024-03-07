The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,948,820 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 754,526 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $266,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

CSCO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.16. 1,577,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,310,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

