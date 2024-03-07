The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Lowered by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.8% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $135,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8,630.7% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,493,000 after acquiring an additional 135,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,739,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $562,829,000 after acquiring an additional 100,052 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,082,153 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $387.87. The company had a trading volume of 586,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,561. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $397.49. The firm has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

