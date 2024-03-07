The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 2.8 %

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,657. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.86. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.95.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Further Reading

