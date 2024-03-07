The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Insider Bruno Pietracci Sells 18,551 Shares

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,626,251. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $256.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KO

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11,127.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,972,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,043,000 after buying an additional 4,928,441 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 96,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 48,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.