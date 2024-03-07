The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives $7.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Beauty Health

Beauty Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beauty Health

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.94. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Beauty Health by 172.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Beauty Health by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.