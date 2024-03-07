The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Allstate worth $60,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.5% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

Allstate Stock Up 0.2 %

ALL stock opened at $157.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $168.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

