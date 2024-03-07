Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

TBNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $8.52 on Monday. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $380,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

