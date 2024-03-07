Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.94

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.94 and last traded at $55.79, with a volume of 55632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPX. Piper Sandler raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,924,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,661,000 after buying an additional 108,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,468,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,373,000 after buying an additional 133,997 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,832,000 after buying an additional 4,815,650 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,792,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 57.2% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,441,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,332,000 after buying an additional 3,435,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Stories

