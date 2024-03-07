Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target to $4.00

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Honest in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $300.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.75. Honest has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

In other Honest news, insider Jessica Warren sold 50,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $148,937.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 965,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,296.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Honest by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Honest by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Honest by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Honest by 20.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honest by 82.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

