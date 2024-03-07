Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.40

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$36.40 and last traded at C$38.50, with a volume of 3808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.44.
TCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. National Bankshares set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Tecsys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Tecsys’s payout ratio is currently 213.33%.
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
