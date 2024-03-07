Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.60-9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17. Target also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.70-2.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.38.

Target Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $173.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $175.53. The company has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,943,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,400,830,000 after purchasing an additional 415,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,516,000 after buying an additional 80,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Target by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after buying an additional 183,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

