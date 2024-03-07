Target (NYSE:TGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Target updated its Q1 guidance to $1.70-2.10 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $8.60-9.60 EPS.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $173.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $175.53.

Get Target alerts:

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Institutional Trading of Target

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Target

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.