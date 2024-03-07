Target (NYSE:TGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Target updated its Q1 guidance to $1.70-2.10 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $8.60-9.60 EPS.
Target Stock Performance
Shares of TGT stock opened at $173.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $175.53.
Target Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.
Institutional Trading of Target
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Target
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Okta Raises EPS Forecasts Despite High Profile Security Breaches
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.