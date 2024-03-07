Target (NYSE:TGT) Announces Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Target updated its Q1 guidance to $1.70-2.10 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $8.60-9.60 EPS.

TGT stock opened at $173.86 on Thursday. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $175.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in Target by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Target by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Target by 1,165.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 304,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,380,000 after buying an additional 280,519 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $864,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

