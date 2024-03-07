Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Sets New 1-Year High at $146.27

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.27 and last traded at $145.55, with a volume of 5177344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.57.

Several analysts have commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

The stock has a market cap of $767.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.58 and a 200 day moving average of $102.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

