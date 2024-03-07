Synapse (SYN) Trading Up 40.6% Over Last 7 Days

Synapse (SYN) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Synapse token can now be bought for $1.64 or 0.00002435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a market capitalization of $295.25 million and approximately $43.98 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Synapse has traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 212,095,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

