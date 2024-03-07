Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Insider Sells $64,000.00 in Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adrienne Gemperle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

On Thursday, February 22nd, Adrienne Gemperle sold 12,442 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $140,967.86.

On Friday, February 16th, Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $52,803.52.

Sweetgreen Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:SG opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Sweetgreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sweetgreen

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,070 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 117,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.