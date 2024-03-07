Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Position Lifted by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 70.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,008 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Surgery Partners worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,766 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,109,000 after buying an additional 1,598,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,372,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,710,000 after buying an additional 1,565,138 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,705,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 955,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,001,000 after buying an additional 629,925 shares during the last quarter.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

In related news, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 168,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $5,622,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 131,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,041,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 168,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $5,622,267.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 131,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock worth $267,926,146. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SGRY opened at $30.81 on Thursday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $45.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

