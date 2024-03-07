Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Peter Gill Sells 5,199 Shares

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Gill sold 5,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.83 ($11.58), for a total transaction of A$92,708.57 ($60,200.37).

Peter Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Peter Gill sold 10,000 shares of Supply Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$15.39 ($9.99), for a total transaction of A$153,850.00 ($99,902.60).

Supply Network Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Supply Network Company Profile

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

