SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.16 on Monday. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $976,024.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

