Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Summerset Group’s previous final dividend of $0.09.

Summerset Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.67.

Summerset Group Company Profile

Summerset Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages in New Zealand and Australia. It provides rest home care, hospital care, memory care, and respite and short-term care services; and facilities and activities, as well as villas, cottages, townhouses, apartments, serviced apartments, and care centers.

