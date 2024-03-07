Streakk Self Reported Market Cap Tops $296,270.15 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $296,270.15 and $52,906.41 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.0296937 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $54,278.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

