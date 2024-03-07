Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.120-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.0 million-$645.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.1 million. Stratasys also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.12-0.19 EPS.

SSYS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Stratasys stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 344,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,724. The company has a market capitalization of $835.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.30. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,760,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,355,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,325,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,411,000 after buying an additional 313,233 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

