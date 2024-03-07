Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $641.98 million.

Shares of SSYS opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $793.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 12,707.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 560.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

