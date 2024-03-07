Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,378 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 19,566 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 117,644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,046,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 40,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 511.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $29.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $916.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,736,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,602,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $922.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $650.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,174 shares of company stock valued at $79,824,488 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

