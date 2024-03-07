Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 36.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,248,960,000 after buying an additional 5,270,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,707 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.79.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $298.11. The stock had a trading volume of 652,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,490. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $300.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.76 and its 200 day moving average is $235.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.89%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

