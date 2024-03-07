Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.5% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.88. 2,493,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,045,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $541.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.46 and a 200-day moving average of $158.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $190.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,626 shares of company stock worth $159,500,516 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

