Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.19 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HII. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

HII traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $291.66. 61,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.26. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

