Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 33.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $2.74 on Thursday, hitting $135.30. 11,865,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,572,719. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.66 and a 200 day moving average of $138.23. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.94 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,982 shares of company stock worth $32,608,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

