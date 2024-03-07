Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LH traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,160. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.74 and its 200-day moving average is $213.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,812.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $107,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at $732,881.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,670,756. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.