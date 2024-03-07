Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,147 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BHP. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

