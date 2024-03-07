StockNews.com Upgrades Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $81.16 on Monday. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.11.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Exponent had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Exponent by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,123,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

