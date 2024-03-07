StockNews.com Upgrades Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Shares of BMO opened at $92.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $100.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.1172 dividend. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 82.63%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 192.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

