StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ERF. TD Securities restated a “tender” rating and set a $18.85 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

NYSE:ERF opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 155.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 656.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

