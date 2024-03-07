StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CLMT

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.78. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,540.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $8,909,000. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $119,698,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.