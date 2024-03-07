StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

XELB stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 148,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

