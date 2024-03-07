StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RWLK
ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.
About ReWalk Robotics
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ReWalk Robotics
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.