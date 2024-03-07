StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Shares of IDN stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.68. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Intellicheck by 122.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

