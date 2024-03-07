StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 992,987 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth $160,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 157.7% during the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 95,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.