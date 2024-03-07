STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,422 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,433,000 after purchasing an additional 128,707 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,555 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 65,212 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

STM opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.17. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.69.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

