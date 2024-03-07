Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Steven Madden Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $519.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

