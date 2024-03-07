Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported €0.18 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.19 ($0.21) by (€0.01) (($0.01)), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of €320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €326.85 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Stevanato Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.710 EPS and its FY24 guidance to €0.62-0.66 EPS.

Stevanato Group Trading Down 9.6 %

Stevanato Group stock opened at €29.91 ($32.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €22.23 ($24.16) and a 52 week high of €36.30 ($39.46). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €30.39 and a 200-day moving average of €29.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STVN. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Stevanato Group by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after acquiring an additional 565,709 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Stevanato Group by 682.5% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 156,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 136,503 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Stevanato Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Stevanato Group by 7,628.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Stevanato Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

