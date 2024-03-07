Stephen H. Kay Sells 4,310 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $62.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.05. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $90,386,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $55,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

